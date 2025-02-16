Armed with just his guitar, a loop station, and boundless energy, Ed Sheeran set Delhi NCR ablaze on Saturday night, proving yet again why he's one of the world’s most captivating live performers. The British singer-songwriter, famous for hits like “Perfect” and “Shape of You,” brought his Mathematics Tour to a grand finale in India at Leisure Valley Ground, leaving thousands in awe.

Fans from all corners of Delhi NCR poured into the venue, eager for a night of chart-topping magic. Opening the show was Indian singer-actor Lisa Mishra, who got the crowd grooving with her electrifying set. By the time she wrapped up, the anticipation for Sheeran had reached fever pitch.

After a brief wait, the moment arrived. Dressed in a T-shirt emblazoned with 'Delhi', Sheeran walked onto the stage to a deafening roar of applause. He kicked off the night with “Castle on the Hill,” setting the tone for an evening filled with singalongs, nostalgia, and raw musical brilliance.

Addressing the crowd, Sheeran reflected on his decision to perform in multiple Indian cities this time around.

“The first time I came to India in 2015, we played in Mumbai. The next time—Mumbai. The next time? Mumbai again,” he joked. “So, last time, I said, ‘Why don’t we go somewhere else?’ And here we are!”

This year’s tour took him to Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Shillong before culminating in Delhi. He even took time to explore the capital, shooting videos and visiting Old Delhi.

One of Sheeran’s biggest strengths as a live performer is his ability to create an entire band’s worth of sound with just his guitar and loop station. Throughout the night, he layered beats, harmonies, and guitar riffs in real-time, building up massive anthems that had the crowd hooked.

For two hours, hit after hit flowed seamlessly—“Thinking Out Loud,” “Photograph,” “You Need Me, I Don’t Need You,” “Lego House,” and more. During “Happier,” Sheeran briefly paused when he spotted someone fainting in the crowd, ensuring they got help before resuming.

Sheeran took a moment to reminisce about his early days, playing “The A Team” in London bars to little attention.

“For months, no one cared,” he admitted. “Then, slowly, two people cared, then five, then 20, then 100. It became a minor hit in the UK, and suddenly, everything changed.”

He never expected his career to last this long. “I thought I’d be a one-hit wonder. But 16 years later, I’m still here, playing in places I’ve never been. It’s incredible.”

As the concert neared its end, Sheeran saved his biggest hits for last. “Perfect” had the crowd swaying, but it was “Shape of You” that truly sent the energy skyrocketing. The moment the first beats dropped, the entire venue turned into a giant dance floor, with fans singing every lyric in unison.

Wrapping up with “Bad Habits,” Sheeran took a final bow, thanking India for an unforgettable three weeks.

“The last few weeks here have been magical. I’ve learned so much. Thank you for welcoming me—I hope to be back soon!”

Ed Sheeran’s India tour was produced and promoted by AEG Presents Asia and BookMyShow Live, ensuring fans across the country got a taste of his world-class live show. And if his words are anything to go by, this might not be the last time India sees him on stage.