British pop star Ed Sheeran caught up with music maestro AR Rahman and his son AR Ameen ahead of his much-awaited Chennai concert on February 5. The meetup, part of Sheeran’s six-city India tour, sparked excitement among fans, with many hoping for a dream collaboration.

Rahman took to Instagram to share snapshots of the meeting, including a behind-the-scenes moment where Sheeran was seen capturing the legendary composer at work. Rahman even credited the pop star for snapping some “beautiful moments,” further fueling speculation of a musical partnership.

Sheeran kicked off his = / x India Tour with a high-energy performance in Pune on January 30, rocking a t-shirt emblazoned with the city’s name—an instant hit with the crowd. His India tour includes stops in Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Shillong, and Delhi, giving fans across the country a chance to witness his magic live.

Meanwhile, the Delhi-NCR concert on February 15 promises an extra treat with Indian-American singer Lisa Mishra joining as a guest performer. She called the opportunity a “dream come true” and hinted at a special set, possibly featuring unreleased music.