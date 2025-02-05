Ed Sheeran meets AR Rahman in Chennai, fans dream of a blockbuster collab
Ed Sheeran and AR Rahman met in Chennai, stirring excitement for a potential collaboration. Fans are eager for a fusion of Sheeran's acoustic style and Rahman's Indian classical music.
British pop star Ed Sheeran caught up with music maestro AR Rahman and his son AR Ameen ahead of his much-awaited Chennai concert on February 5. The meetup, part of Sheeran’s six-city India tour, sparked excitement among fans, with many hoping for a dream collaboration.
Rahman took to Instagram to share snapshots of the meeting, including a behind-the-scenes moment where Sheeran was seen capturing the legendary composer at work. Rahman even credited the pop star for snapping some “beautiful moments,” further fueling speculation of a musical partnership.
Sheeran kicked off his = / x India Tour with a high-energy performance in Pune on January 30, rocking a t-shirt emblazoned with the city’s name—an instant hit with the crowd. His India tour includes stops in Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Shillong, and Delhi, giving fans across the country a chance to witness his magic live.
Meanwhile, the Delhi-NCR concert on February 15 promises an extra treat with Indian-American singer Lisa Mishra joining as a guest performer. She called the opportunity a “dream come true” and hinted at a special set, possibly featuring unreleased music.
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