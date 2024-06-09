Ed Sheeran has been living without a phone since 2015, and he recently spilled the beans on why he made that drastic change. During a chat on a talk show, the British singer-songwriter explained his unusual choice.

Sheeran shared that his team only hands him a phone when absolutely necessary, mainly for recording videos that go on social media. But it's not a regular, active phone. The decision to go phone-free came to him in December 2015, after realising the sheer number of connections he had accumulated since his teenage years.

Having kept the same phone number since he was 15, Sheeran found himself with a whopping 10,000 contacts after he became famous. His phone was constantly buzzing with texts from all sorts of people, creating a never-ending cycle of conversations. The pressure to respond quickly became too much.

Sheeran confessed that he felt obligated to reply to everyone, and not doing so seemed rude. The non-stop texting often left him juggling multiple conversations at once, leaving him little room for real-life interactions. This mounting stress led him to ditch his phone entirely.

Instead, Sheeran opted for an iPad and moved all his communications to email, which he checks just once a week. This shift has allowed him to reclaim his time and focus on more meaningful interactions, both personally and professionally. So, if you're trying to reach Ed Sheeran, don’t bother texting – just send him an email!