Ed Sheeran donned a special Rajasthan Royals jersey bearing Shane Warne's name and number '23' during an unexpected cricket match in Bengaluru on February 9, paying tribute to his late friend.

Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag presented Sheeran with the team's first training jersey of the new season at the Brijesh Patel Cricket Academy. The global music star, visibly moved, responded with "Oh wow! With Shane on the back!"

Sheeran, currently in India for his BookMyShow Live-produced +--=÷× Tour, joined Parag and Tushar Deshpande for a friendly match with 20 young cricketers. "Let's go play some cricket," Sheeran said before taking to the field, trading his familiar guitar for a cricket bat.

The event took place ahead of Sheeran's second performance in Bengaluru. The tour, promoted by AEG Presents Asia and BookMyShow Live, marks another significant stop in the artist's global journey.

This cricket encounter showcases the Indian Premier League's growing influence in bridging sports and entertainment. The spontaneous match provided young players with a unique opportunity to play alongside both cricket professionals and one of the world's biggest music stars.

BookMyShow Live, the entertainment division organising the tour, continues its track record of bringing global artists to India, including previous performances by Coldplay, Justin Bieber, and U2's The Joshua Tree Tour.