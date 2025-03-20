Ed Sheeran has announced a new single, "Azizam," offering fans the first preview of his highly anticipated eighth studio album. The singer shared a snippet of the track on Instagram, revealing a high-energy dance beat infused with Persian influences.

"Album done. Single soon," Sheeran captioned a video of himself dancing to the track alongside producer Ilya Salmanzadeh. However, details about the album and single's release date remain under wraps.

The title, "Azizam," translates to "my dear" in Persian, hinting at a personal or cultural connection in Sheeran’s latest work. This marks his first major release since 2023's Autumn Variations, which followed Subtract, the final installment in his mathematics-themed album series.

Beyond the new music, Sheeran continues his Mathematics Tour, performing across Asia, with upcoming stops in Qatar and Europe before concluding in Düsseldorf on September 7, 2025. The singer previously hinted at a new phase in his career, writing, "It was time to stop. But then we can press play." Fans now await more details on his next chapter.