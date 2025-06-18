Ed Sheeran can finally close the book on a years-long legal battle over one of his biggest hits. The US Supreme Court has officially declined to hear a copyright case accusing him of copying Marvin Gaye’s Let’s Get It On in his 2014 ballad Thinking Out Loud.

The lawsuit was filed by Structured Asset Sales (SAS), a company that owns part of the rights to Gaye’s track. SAS claimed Sheeran lifted the melody, harmony, and rhythm. But lower courts weren’t convinced.

A US District Judge had already tossed the case last year, calling the musical elements “too common” to be protected. That decision was upheld by an appeals court—and now, with the Supreme Court stepping aside, it’s game over.

Sheeran, who’d previously faced a similar suit from the family of Let’s Get It On co-writer Ed Townsend (and won), shared how draining it’s been. “It’s devastating to be accused of stealing someone else’s song when we’ve put so much work into our livelihoods,” he said outside court at the time.

While the legal dust settles, Ed’s focusing on what he does best—music. His latest track, Sapphire, made with Indian superstar Arijit Singh, is out now. In an Instagram post, Sheeran shared that the song helped shape his album Play and was the first one he completed for it. He even finished recording in Goa, surrounded by Indian musicians.

The video for Sapphire was shot during his India tour and highlights the country’s diversity and beauty. There’s also more on the way: a full Punjabi version featuring more of Arijit is set to drop soon.

With one court battle behind him and a cross-cultural hit in the wild, Ed Sheeran’s summer is off to a pretty good start.