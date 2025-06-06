British sensation Ed Sheeran just dropped his most India-inspired track yet, delivering everything fans could hope for and more. Released Thursday (June 5), 'Sapphire' isn't just another pop anthem - it's a full-blown love letter to the subcontinent, wrapped in infectious beats and sprinkled with Bollywood magic.

The track sees Sheeran diving headfirst into Indian musical territory, weaving traditional percussion with his trademark melodies while crooning about a lover who sparkles like the precious blue gem that gives the song its name. But here's where things get spicy - none other than Arijit Singh jumps in with vocals and sitar work that'll give you goosebumps.

The accompanying music video is pure wanderlust fuel, capturing Sheeran's recent Indian adventure in all its chaotic, colourful glory. Shot across multiple locations during his tour, the video showcases the singer soaking up authentic India, from bustling street corners to serene beaches, iconic landmarks to impromptu football matches with local kids in Meghalaya.

Eagle-eyed viewers will spot Sheeran aboard the famous 'Bos Smit' - Shillong's iconic wooden bus that's practically a tourist attraction on wheels. The video brilliantly captures him mingling with locals, proving that good music truly knows no boundaries.

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But the real showstopper comes with Shah Rukh Khan's surprise appearance because no proper Bollywood-adjacent project is complete without the King Khan himself. The video reaches its peak when Sheeran breaks into Punjabi vocals that will have viewers rewinding multiple times.

Speaking about his latest creation, Sheeran revealed that 'Sapphire' was a game-changer for his upcoming album 'Play.' "Sapphire was the first song I finished for Play that made me know where the album was heading. It's why I finished the recording process in Goa surrounded by some of the best musicians in India," he shared.

'Sapphire' marks the third release from 'Play,' following earlier tracks 'Old Phone' and 'Azizam.' With the full Punjabi version dropping soon and the complete album on the horizon, Sheeran's Indian musical journey is just getting started.

The video perfectly captures what happens when British pop meets Indian soul - pure, unadulterated musical magic that transcends borders and languages. This track deserves a spot on every playlist for those seeking authentic cross-cultural collaboration.