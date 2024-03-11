American singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran will be hosting his third concert in India on March 16. As part of his Asia and Europe Tour, Ed Sheeran will bring his ‘+–=·— Tour (Mathematics)’ to Mumbai after his last gig in 2017. The concert will take place at Mahalaxmi Race Course Grounds in Mumbai. Among others, Prateek Kuhad and Calum Scott will also hold a special stage before Sheeran takes the stage.

With a week before the concert, fans are already hyped about the magical evening which will see Sheeran croon his biggest hits ever, including his latest release. If you're attending the Ed Sheeran concert in Mumbai, here are five essential romantic songs to listen too beforehand to get you in the mood and warm you up for the exhilarating weekend.

"Thinking Out Loud"

Released in 2014 as a part of his album "x" (Multiply), this song became immensely popular for its heartfelt lyrics and soulful melody.

"Perfect"

Also from his album "÷" (Divide) released in 2017, "Perfect" is a beautiful love song that has become a favorite for weddings and romantic occasions.

"Photograph"

Released in 2015 as a part of the album "x" (Multiply), "Photograph" is a tender ballad that reflects on cherished memories shared with a loved one.

"Tenerife Sea"

This song is from Ed Sheeran's album "x" (Multiply), released in 2014. It's a gentle, acoustic love song with poignant lyrics that capture the feeling of being deeply in love.

"Give Me Love"

Released in 2012 as part of the album "+", "Give Me Love" is a powerful and emotive song that showcases Sheeran's songwriting prowess and ability to convey raw emotion in his music.