Music superstar Ed Sheeran is set to embark on a six-city musical odyssey across India, bringing his record-breaking + - = ÷ x Tour to eager fans nationwide. Starting January 30, 2025, the Grammy winner will perform at venues from bustling metros to cultural hotspots, each stop promising its own unique flavour.

The tour kicks off at Pune's Yash Lawns before moving to Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City, Chennai's YMCA Ground, and Bengaluru's NICE Grounds. A special highlight awaits in the northeastern music capital of Shillong at JN Stadium, with the grand finale set for Delhi NCR's Leisure Valley Ground.

Each city on Sheeran's route syncs perfectly with hits from his catalogue. Pune's laid-back charm mirrors the tender notes of "Perfect," while Hyderabad's rich heritage resonates with the nostalgic "Photograph." Chennai's cultural depth finds its voice in "Thinking Out Loud," and Bengaluru's vibrant pulse matches the energy of "Shape of You."

The tour takes an exciting turn in Shillong, where "I See Fire" will echo through the misty hills of India's rock music capital. Delhi NCR rounds out the journey with "Castle on the Hill" - a fitting tribute to the city's blend of historical grandeur and modern energy.

BookMyShow Live and AEG Presents Asia have partnered to bring this musical extravaganza to life, following Sheeran's sold-out Mumbai performance last year. The announcement comes as welcome news to fans who've been eagerly awaiting the singer's return to Indian shores.