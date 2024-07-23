Elvish Yadav, YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT2 winner is summoned by the Enforcement Directorate on 23 July, in Lucknow for the snake-venom-at-rave case.

He has been arrested for arranging snake venom for recreational purposes at rave parties and is facing Wildlife Act charges. The case highlights the risks associated with snake venom addiction.

In a sting operation by the People for Animals, the police recovered snakes like cobras and kraits, from the rave party where individuals intentionally expose themselves to snake venom for intoxication effects.

Yadav was arrested in March for his involvement in arranging snake venoms at the parties and was sent to judicial custody but later he was granted bail by a court in Noida and today he is being summoned again.

Yadav was actually asked to appear before the ED on 8 July, but he tried to hold up due to his foreign trips and other professional work.

The ED investigation is focused on the use of illicit funds to organize such rave parties.