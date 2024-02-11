In an edited photo that surfaced on Instagram, the late actor Rishi Kapoor is seen holding his granddaughter Raha Kapoor in his arms. The picture, shared by a fan account, captures a sweet moment with Rishi wearing a blue T-shirt and Raha donning a printed white dress and a tiara.

Rishi Kapoor, who passed away on April 30, 2020, seems to be smiling as he looks at little Raha in the edited image. The caption accompanying the photo expresses a longing for Rishi to be present with them today.

Alia Bhatt's mother, Soni Razdan, shared the photo on her Instagram Stories, expressing gratitude for the heartwarming edit. She mentioned how the image filled their hearts with happiness.

Re-sharing Soni Razdan's post, Neetu Kapoor, Rishi's wife, took to her Instagram Stories to express her thoughts. She found the edited photo "too adorable," as conveyed by her post with a smiling face and hearts emoji.

It's worth noting that Rishi Kapoor's son, Ranbir Kapoor, tied the knot with actor Alia Bhatt on April 14, 2022. The couple welcomed their daughter, Raha Kapoor, into the world in November 2022.

This touching moment captured in the edited photo not only celebrates the love between a grandfather and his granddaughter but also reflects the lasting impact Rishi Kapoor has had on the hearts of his family and fans.