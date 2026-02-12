EDM artist Anyma to stage first India show in Mumbai in November

Globally known DJ and producer Anyma will make his India debut with a one-night performance in Mumbai on November 21, 2026. The show, part of his AEDEN tour, will take place at Mahalaxmi Racecourse and will be produced by Sunburn.

The event marks Anyma’s first-ever performance in the country and signals a growing push by international electronic artists to include India in major global tour circuits. Organisers say the show will focus on large-scale immersive production rather than a conventional DJ set.

Karan Singh, chief executive officer of Sunburn, said in a statement that the booking reflects a broader shift in how global electronic acts view the Indian market. He described the performance as an effort to expand the scale and ambition of electronic music events in the country, adding that India is becoming increasingly relevant on the international touring map.

Anyma, known for combining techno music with advanced visual design and digital art, has built a reputation for staging high-concept live productions. His shows integrate cinematic visuals, 3D elements and thematic storytelling, moving beyond traditional club performances.

The Mumbai date is expected to draw audiences from across the country, with organisers positioning it as one of the most ambitious electronic music productions staged in India to date.