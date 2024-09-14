Norwegian EDM sensation Alan Walker is teaming up with Bollywood maestro Pritam for a groundbreaking new track. "Children Of The Sun," featuring vocals by Vishal Mishra, promises to blend cultures and sounds in a powerful anthem of unity.

The song, slated for release on September 26 through Warner Music India, aims to celebrate cultural diversity and the potential of today's youth. Walker, known for his chart-topping hit "Faded," expressed excitement about the collaboration, which has been in the works since he first met Pritam in 2019.

Fans won't have to wait long to catch Walker live. The DJ is kicking off his 10-city Walkerworld Tour in India, starting September 27 in Kolkata. The tour includes a highly anticipated stop in Shillong on September 28, marking a rare opportunity for EDM enthusiasts in Northeast India to experience Walker's electrifying performance.

The Shillong show is generating significant buzz, with locals and visitors alike eager to see how Walker's signature sound will resonate in the city known for its rich musical heritage. Other cities included in the tour are Delhi NCR, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Pune, and Mumbai.