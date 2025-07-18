‘Either they’re having an affair or…’: Coldplay concert moment goes viral, fuels online speculation

A Coldplay concert in Massachusetts has gone viral for reasons that have little to do with music, after a remark by frontman Chris Martin turned a jumbotron moment into a full-blown internet storm.

During the show, a couple caught on the big screen drew attention—not just from the audience, but from Martin himself. The two, later identified as Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and the company’s HR head Kristin Cabot, were seen wrapped in an embrace before quickly pulling away and attempting to shield their faces from the camera.

Without missing a beat, Martin commented to the crowd, “Oh look at these two… either they're having an affair or they're very shy.” The off-the-cuff remark drew laughter from the audience but quickly took on a life of its own online.

Clips of the exchange have since racked up millions of views across TikTok, X, and Instagram. Social media users weighed in with reactions ranging from amused to suspicious. “Chris Martin is a savage,” wrote one. Another posted, “This went from funny to messy real fast.”

Byron, who is reportedly married and lives in New York with his wife, Megan Kerrigan Byron, has not commented on the viral moment. Cabot has also remained silent.

What was intended to be an entertaining night of music has now turned into an internet spectacle, raising uncomfortable questions for those caught in the spotlight. Coldplay has not addressed the incident further.