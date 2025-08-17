'Ek ladki thi deewani si...': Aryan Khan's directorial debut shocks with dark comedy

"Ek ladki thi deewani si, ek ladke pe vo marti thi, nazrein jhuka ke, sharma ke, galiyon se guzarti thi..." The familiar romantic verse from Mohabbatein sets the mood as Aryan Khan walks through a dreamy setup, violin in hand. But just when nostalgia kicks in, he delivers the punchline that nobody saw coming: "Aur achanak ek truck aaya aur usse kuchal gaya."

The first look of The Ba***ds Of Bollywood dropped today, and Aryan Khan isn't playing it safe. With a mischievous smirk, he warns viewers: "Thoda zyaada ho gaya na? Aadat daal lo kyuki mera show bhi thoda zyaada hai."

The footage that follows is pure entertainment chaos. Stars Lakshya and Sahher Bambba flash across the screen in high-energy combat scenes, glamorous carpet moments, passionate romance, and over-the-top Bollywood spectacle. It's sharp satire wrapped in commercial masala packaging.

The most striking element? Aryan's voice carries an uncanny resemblance to his father Shah Rukh Khan's distinctive tone, especially when he delivers that iconic Mohabbatein dialogue. The apple clearly hasn't fallen far from the tree.

Aap ne maanga aur Netflix ne poora kar diya….yeh thoda zyaada ho gaya nahi? Par aadat daal lo…..kyunki….

The Ba***ds of Bollywood Preview will be out on August 20.#TheBadsOfBollywoodOnNetflix @NetflixIndia @RedChilliesEnt @gaurikhan #AryanKhan @bilals158 #ManavChauhan… pic.twitter.com/moqMBdhWXU — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 17, 2025

"What my show is about? Bollywood," Aryan states matter-of-factly before diving deeper: "Jisse aapne saalon se pyaar bhi kiya aur vaar bhi kiya. Toh main bhi vahi karunga... bhut saara pyaar aur thoda sa vaar."

The teaser builds momentum with slick action sequences and intense drama, but true to its promise of being "thoda zyaada," it ends exactly how the romantic story began - with Aryan getting hit by a truck. Dark comedy at its finest.

Red Chillies Entertainment's latest venture follows an ambitious outsider and his friends navigating Bollywood's glitzy yet unpredictable world. Co-created by Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan, who also share writing duties with Aryan, the series reportedly features cameos from Bobby Deol and Ranbir Kapoor.

Officially announced on February 3, 2025, the show doesn't have a release date yet, but the full preview drops on August 20. If this teaser is any indication, Bollywood better brace itself for some serious self-reflection - with a healthy dose of truck-related humour.