Ekta Kapoor and her mother, Shobha Kapoor, have been summoned by Mumbai Police to appear on October 24 in connection with a POCSO case. The case, filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, involves allegations of the obscene portrayal of minor girls in the web series Gandi Baat.

The FIR was lodged last week after a court order, and it also includes charges under the Information Technology Act. The allegations stem from an episode in season 6 of the series, streamed between February and April 2021.

According to a Mumbai resident’s complaint, inappropriate scenes involving minor girls were shown, leading to the case against the Kapoors and Balaji Telefilms. The controversial episode is no longer available on the ALT Balaji platform.

ALT Digital Media Entertainment Ltd., in a statement, denied any involvement of minors and clarified that Ekta and Shobha Kapoor are not involved in day-to-day operations. The company assured compliance with all laws and stated they are cooperating with the authorities in the investigation.