The 51st International Emmy Awards ceremony took place in New York City, creating a buzz in India as producer Ekta Kapoor bagged an Emmy.

The International Emmy Directorate Award was given to the Bollywood producer in recognition of her noteworthy contributions to the entertainment sector. Renowned author and pioneer of the new age, Deepak Chopra, presented her with the prize. Ekta Kapoor achieved this esteemed accolade, making history as the first Indian female filmmaker to do so.

In addition to Kapoor’s recognition, Vir Das also secured an International Emmy for Best Comedy with Vir Das: Landing. However, Shefali Shah of Delhi Crime S2 did not win, losing to Mexican actress Karla Souza for her stellar performance in La Ca­ida (Dive). Stay tuned for more updates.