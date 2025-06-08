Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms Ltd. and OTT streaming service Netflix have forged a creative partnership spanning films and series, marking a significant development for the Indian entertainment industry by bringing together two major content powerhouses to produce diverse and high-quality storytelling for global audiences.

The deal encompasses content development across multiple formats tailored specifically for streaming audiences. An untitled series is already in advanced stages of development as part of the initial slate, as per Variety.

The collaboration will be executed through Balaji Telefilms Ltd. and its divisions, including Balaji Motion Pictures and Balaji Telefilms Digital.

Speaking about the collaboration, Monika Shergill, Vice-President, Content, Netflix India, said, Ekta has been a force in shaping Indian entertainment with "unforgettable stories and characters that made it to pop culture, even before hashtags existed".

"Her creative instinct and deep understanding of the audience's pulse have consistently set her apart in shaping what India chose to watch and love for more than two decades. Our focus is to serve audiences with very diverse tastes and this collaboration will bring unique stories in rooted ways, marking an exciting new chapter in our creative journey"

Ektaa Kapoor, Joint Managing Director, Balaji Telefilms, said storytelling has always been at the heart "of everything we do whether through cinema, television, or digital platforms".

She said the partnership "is a big moment for us".

"It allows us to bring powerful, culturally rooted, and emotionally resonant stories to a global audience. The beginning of this new collaboration marks an exciting new chapter where we continue to push creative boundaries and deliver content that entertains, inspires, and connects people everywhere."

Netflix and Balaji have previously collaborated on successful projects such as "Kathal," "Pagglait," "Jaane Jaan" and Busan selection "Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare."