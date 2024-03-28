Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner, Elvish Yadav, seems to be enjoying his time post bail in two cases. He posted a photo on Instagram with his family and also a snapshot of his visit to the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai.

The family photo featured his parents, grandparents and other family members. He captioned it as 'My Backbone'.

He also shared a picture of his temple visit on his Instagram stories where he was seen posing with his friends.

Yadav was recently granted bail by Gautam Budh Nagar court after being accused in a case under the Wildlife Protection Act for allegedly supplying snake venom for recreational use.

He was arrested on March 17 by the Noida police and was in 14-day judicial custody.

He also received bail in an assault case involving content creator Sagar Thakur aka Maxtern from the Gurugram court.

After his release, Yadav shared his experience in a video, thanking everyone for their support and expressing his intent to start a new positive chapter in his life.