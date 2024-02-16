A significant development in the rave party case against Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav has emerged in an intriguing turn of events. Samples gathered from the Noida rave party were transferred to the Jaipur lab for analysis. The FSL report for the sample has already been received, and it has verified that the Cobra Krait species of snake venom is present.

Elvish's party's snake venom samples might get the YouTuber into serious trouble. Furthermore, he may now be called in and asked to be questioned. Elvish Yadav was avoiding the issue by claiming to be ill, but he will now need to show up for the investigation.

As on the most recent update, a case has been filed against snake charmers and Elvish Yadav.

After winning the second season of Bigg Boss OTT, Elvish received a cash award of Rs 25 lakh along with the Bigg Boss OTT 2 trophy.