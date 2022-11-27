Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is currently filming her upcoming political drama ‘Emergency’ in Assam and has kickstarted her shooting in Guwahati’s Panikhaiti area which is situated on the south bank of Brahmaputra river.

Panikhaiti village in the Chandrapur Tehsil of the Kamrup Metropolitan District of Assam, India. It is 15 kilometres from the district headquarters in Chandrapur. Panikhaiti village has its sub-district headquarters at Chandrapur.

The road distance from Panikhaiti to Guwahati is 22 kilometres. Traveling by vehicle or bike is the most convenient option. Local bus service is also provided. Panikhaiti is a sight to behold due to its abundance of natural beauty, which will undoubtedly rejuvenate your mind.

Bollywood’s reigning queen Kangana Ranaut converted her earlier shooting location Bokakhat to Bangladesh in 1977 where shops and other establishments were seen wearing Bangla signboards to get the feel of Bangladesh during emergency times.

Since the morning of November 24, the film crew of ‘Emergency’ along with the main film lead Kangana Ranaut have been shooting in Bokakhat’s Amtenga area where the locals have been making a beeline at the film’s set to see the film shoot.

It needs mention here that Kangana is not only playing the lead role in 'Emergency,' but she is also directing and producing the film. This is Kangana's second feature film as a director as she previously wore the director's hat in 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.'

She previously stated that Emergency is not a biopic, but rather a political drama.