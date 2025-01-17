'Emergency' movie live updates: 'This story isn't just about a controversial leader'
Puja Mahanta | Updated: Jan 17, 2025 17:34 IST
'Emergency', starring and directed by Kangana Ranaut, has taken audiences by storm with its powerful portrayal of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Twitter is abuzz with reactions, praising Kangana's performance and direction. The film delves deep into the complex persona of Indira Gandhi, highlighting her strengths, flaws, and the critical decisions that shaped Indian politics during one of its darkest phases.
'Emergency', starring and directed by Kangana Ranaut, has taken audiences by storm with its powerful portrayal of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Twitter is abuzz with reactions, praising Kangana's performance and direction.
The film delves deep into the complex persona of Indira Gandhi, highlighting her strengths, flaws, and the critical decisions that shaped Indian politics during one of its darkest phases.
“India is Indira and Indira is India.” It was a pleasure getting to know the true Indira Gandhi through the lens of Kangana Ranaut. She effortlessly fitted into the role with her facial expressions and nasal twang. The best thing about Emergency is that it highlighted the good, bad and ugly side of our first Indian Prime Minister with proper balance. The best thing about this film is that it shows the human side of Indira, often giving a peek to her personal life by showing her relation with her friends and family members.
Veteran actor Anupam Kher shared his heartfelt congratulations on Twitter, saying, "My dearest #Kangana! Congratulations and my best wishes for the release of #Emergency! It was a pleasure and also inspirational to be directed by you. You have made this film with amazing compassion and sincerity. You did both the roles, that of the director and the actor brilliantly. Your courage to make films with varied themes is really admirable. I know You have had your share of problems while and even after making this film. But always remember, "A BEND IN THE ROAD IS NOT THE END OF THE ROAD!" I wish and pray that the film does very very well at the box office. Love and prayers always! Jai Ho! @KanganaTeam #EmergencyReleasingToday".
My dearest #Kangana! Congratulations and my best wishes for the release of #Emergency! It was a pleasure and also inspirational to be directed by you. You have made this film with amazing compassion and sincerity. You did both the roles, that of the director and the actor… pic.twitter.com/053sLwZZSP— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) January 17, 2025
"#EmergencyReview - "Kangana is Indira, and Indira is Kangana" - That's something you feel after watching #KanganaRanaut excel hugely in her portrayal of India's ex-PM #IndiraGandhi ma'm in #Emergency. The portrayal is picture perfect and the drama is enthralling. She represents the lady on a human level while also narrating incidents that had a huge role to play during this crucial phase of India's history…".
#EmergencyReview - “Kangana is Indira, and Indira is Kangana” - That’s something you feel after watching #KanganaRanaut excel hugely in her portrayal of India’s ex-PM #IndiraGandhi ma’m in #Emergency.— Joginder Tuteja (@Tutejajoginder) January 17, 2025
The portrayal is picture perfect and the drama is enthralling. She represents… pic.twitter.com/TKav4Q8SBR
"Pure goosebumps throughout first half, this alone can eat careers of thousands wannabe...#KanganaRanaut is #Indira...#Emergency #Emergencymovie", another wrote.
https://x.com/kokila_ben_modi/status/1880140086790221939
"#Emergency is more than a film, t's an experience! Kangana Ranaut commands the screen as Indira Gandhi, with memorable performances by ensemble cast. Kangana's meticulous direction and GV Prakash's soul-stirring music make this a cinematic masterpiece. #EmergencyReview", another wrote.
#Emergency is more than a film, t’s an experience! Kangana Ranaut commands the screen as Indira Gandhi, with memorable performances by ensemble cast. Kangana’s meticulous direction and GV Prakash’s soul-stirring music make this a cinematic masterpiece. #EmergencyReview— Ravi Gupta (@FilmiHindustani) January 17, 2025
⭐⭐⭐⭐ pic.twitter.com/DG05B3PUY7
"Kangana Ranaut has captured the essence of our history with such honesty. The performances are gripping, the visuals are stunning and the music hits every emotional beat. This film is truly a must-watch for anyone who values our history...4star... #Emergency #KanganaRanaut #IndiraGandhi #AnupamKher #ShreyasTalpade #MahimaChaudhary", another wrote.
Kangana Ranaut has captured the essence of our history with such honesty. The performances are gripping, the visuals are stunning and the music hits every emotional beat. This film is truly a must-watch for anyone who values our history. ⭐⭐⭐⭐4star #Emergency #KanganaRanaut… pic.twitter.com/8CwExYIxNm— Sathish Kumar M (@sathishmsk) January 17, 2025
"Just watched #Emergency. Terrific is the word. #KanganaRanaut is Brilliant as Indira Gandhi & as a director Kangana excels in giving a honest & real representation of one of the darkest times in India's history. Absolutely worth the watch! Four Stars...#EmergencyMovie", another wrote.
Just watched #Emergency. Terrific is the word. #KanganaRanaut is Brilliant as Indira Gandhi & as a director Kangana excels in giving a honest & real representation of one of the darkest times in India’s history. Absolutely worth the watch! Four Stars ⭐⭐⭐⭐#EmergencyMovie pic.twitter.com/hu36MF0zo4— Sonup Sahadevan (@sonupii) January 17, 2025
The well-researched film that needs to be watched because it shows the different stages that lead to emergency, one of the darkest phases of Indian politics. Starting from Indira Gandhi’s childhood to her becoming a Prime Minister wasn’t an easy journey. But did Indira fail in the process and in the eyes of the people? Yes, a lot of times she did, but a lot of times she shined in giving justice to the people of India. Indira Gandhi made the Green Revolution a key government priority.
The film shows how she rises above personal disruptions in the family and with other politicians from her cabinet to become the Prime Minister of India. Many in the beginning felt that she was a dumb doll and underserving to be the PM of India.
Sukhpal Singh Khaira vs. Kangana Ranaut Over Emergency
Posted by :- Aparmita
MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira called for a ban on Kangana Ranaut's film Emergency, accusing it of portraying Sikhs in a negative light. In a tweet, Khaira supported the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee's (SGPC) demand, urging Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to intervene, stating, “SGPC is our elected representative body, and the film defames Punjab and its people.”
Responding strongly, Kangana Ranaut dismissed the accusations as "harassment of art and the artist." She countered by highlighting her respect for Sikhism, adding, “Growing up in Chandigarh, I have closely observed and followed the Sikh religion. This is complete propaganda to tarnish my image and harm my film.” Ranaut also alleged that the film's screenings are being blocked in some Punjab cities.
The controversy around Emergency continues to spark debates on artistic freedom and its boundaries.
"Will 'Emergency' surpass 'Tejas'? Early box office numbers show promise
Posted by :- Puja Mahanta
Kangana Ranaut's Emergency appears to have had a relatively slow start at the box office, with an early collection of around Rs 0.15 crore from its morning shows. However, given the current sluggish trend and the positive advance ticket sales, it's expected that the film will gain momentum throughout the day, potentially positioning Emergency as one of Kangana's better post-pandemic openings.
If we compare the opening day collections of her previous films, Emergency is expected to outperform Tejas, which made Rs 1.25 crore on its opening day. Based on the early indicators and recovery in ticket sales, Emergency may surpass its predecessor's opening numbers, potentially making it a solid start for the political drama.
Kangana Ranaut's Emergency' ban: 'Complete Harassment Of Art & Artist'
Posted by :- Puja Mahanta
Kangana Ranaut's Emergency has finally premiered in theaters after multiple delays, receiving positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. However, the film continues to face challenges.
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) recently sent a letter to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, requesting a ban on the film's release in the state. Although the film hasn't been officially banned in Punjab, reports suggest that screenings have been halted in certain cities.
Reacting to the situation, Kangana Ranaut expressed her frustration on X, stating, "This is complete harassment of art and the artist, from Punjab many cities are reporting that these people are not allowing Emergency to be screened. I have utmost respect for all religions and after studying and growing up in Chandigarh I have closely observed and followed Sikh religion. This is a complete lie and propaganda to tarnish my image and harm my film #Emergency."
Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' LEAKED online hours after release
Posted by :- Puja Mahanta
Kangana Ranaut's much-awaited political drama Emergency finally premiered in theatres across India today. However, in an unfortunate turn of events, the film has reportedly been leaked online on multiple piracy platforms and is being widely shared for free downloads.
Reports indicate that the leak occurred just hours after the movie’s theatrical release. Notorious piracy websites like Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Moviesda, and Filmyzilla are allegedly offering pirated versions of the film. These leaked copies are reportedly available in various formats, including 1080p, 720p, 480p, and HD.
It remains uncertain whether the leak will impact the film's box office performance. According to reports, the movie had a slow start, with early estimates suggesting it may earn around Rs 75 lakh on its opening day. However, the film’s Rs 99 ticket pricing is expected to drive sales, potentially increasing earnings to approximately Rs 3 crore.
Kangana Ranaut's Emergency earns Rs 1 lakh from morning shows on opening day
Posted by :- Puja Mahanta
After facing months of delays, the film has finally hit theatres but has reportedly earned just around Rs 1 lakh from its early morning shows on opening day, according to Sacnilk.
While the film has only crossed the Rs 1 lakh mark so far, its total opening day collection in India is projected to reach Rs 2-3 crore net.
The film's release today, January 17, aligns with Cinema Lovers Day, during which select theatres are offering discounted ticket prices. Announcing the offer, Kangana shared on her handle, "Watch Emergency at Rs 99."
Political analyst Sanjay Ranade critiques film 'Emergency' for one-sided narrative
Posted by :- Puja Mahanta
Renowned political analyst Sanjay Ranade has expressed concerns over the portrayal of political events in the upcoming Hindi film 'Emergency,' calling it a one-sided narrative lacking depth and complexity.
In a recent statement, Ranade pointed out that Hindi cinema often struggles to present a well-rounded view of politics, and 'Emergency' appears to follow this trend. "When you see the trailer of 'Emergency' you see that it's not layered; it is completely one-sided. The first half of the trailer talks about events that are vaguely put there. It's not a political story. There are multiple dimensions to this character or this event, but I don't think this is there in the film, it will be unidimensional," Ranade remarked.
Ranade further criticized the film's approach, suggesting that the ideological leanings of the filmmakers heavily influence the narrative. "Whatever they've done in politics is invariably driven by the narrow ideology of the producer or director. They have a didactic approach. If you compare this with the European approach, you see they try to build into the complexities. But we either make a god or demon out of that person; we don't have a layered approach to storytelling," he explained.
'Such films hurt brotherhood': Punjab Congress chief
Posted by :- Puja Mahanta
Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring voiced concerns on Friday regarding the release of Kangana Ranaut's film 'Emergency,' claiming it threatens the nation's brotherhood. Warring urged governments and censor boards to closely monitor films that, according to him, distort facts for entertainment purposes.
Speaking to ANI, Warring stated, "Whenever such films are made, the facts are twisted because the film won't succeed if there is no 'masala.' Similarly, 'Udta Punjab' was also made... I mean to say that it is not right that such films are made only for entertainment. Governments and censor boards should keep an eye on such movies as they harm the brotherhood in the country because what is shown is not true; it is just a scripted story."
Warring's remarks come amid ongoing controversy surrounding 'Emergency,' which portrays a dramatized account of India's Emergency period. Critics argue that the film could misrepresent historical facts, potentially leading to societal divisions.
SGPC protests stall Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' screening across Punjab
Posted by :- Puja Mahanta
The release of Kangana Ranaut's much-anticipated political drama, Emergency, faced significant hurdles in Punjab as the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) led widespread protests on Friday. The demonstrations, fueled by allegations of misrepresentation of the Sikh community, led to the film not being screened in several major cities, including Ludhiana, Amritsar, Patiala, and Bathinda.
The film, which portrays Ranaut as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and delves into the contentious 21-month Emergency period from 1975 to 1977, has been mired in controversy over its censor certification and alleged depiction of Sikh characters. Protesters, waving black flags and carrying placards with messages like "Emergency should be banned" and "Boycott Emergency movie," gathered outside cinemas, prompting heightened police security across the state.
In Amritsar, SGPC members voiced strong opposition, demanding the film's screening be halted. "We spoke with the Central government and the Punjab government to stop the release of the movie, but no action was taken. This film has been made to disturb the peace of Punjab," SGPC spokesperson Partap Singh told PTI.
Echoing similar sentiments, SGPC member Kulwant Singh Manan criticized Ranaut, stating, "Ranaut is an MP from the BJP, and the responsibility of an MP is significant. She should work to bring everyone in society together, but instead, she is creating divisions."
Anupam Kher describes Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' as a 'human error story'
Posted by :- Puja Mahanta
Veteran actor Anupam Kher has described Kangana Ranaut's upcoming directorial film, Emergency, as a "human error story." Kher, who portrays revolutionary leader Jayaprakash Narayan in the film, shared his thoughts during a promotional event ahead of the movie's release on January 17.
Speaking with IANS, Kher said, "It is a human error story. It's about a prime minister, and I have seen some portions. I think, again I'll go back to the portrayal of Indira Gandhi as an actor. I'm constantly going back to the cinema rather than the things behind it. How many actresses can portray Indira Gandhi's role? We shared how she achieved the makeup. It's not only putting a nose that Mrs. Gandhi had. It's also internalising her fear, her insecurities."
Kher praised Ranaut's dedication to authentically portraying former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, highlighting the importance of embodying not just the physical appearance but also the psychological depth of the character. He emphasized that Ranaut's performance delves into Gandhi's fears and insecurities, offering a more nuanced depiction of the leader during the tumultuous Emergency period from 1975 to 1977.
Kangana Ranaut on 'Emergency': 'Filled with challenges'
Posted by :- Puja Mahanta
Portraying the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Ranaut described the film's journey to release as a long and challenging one.
Initially scheduled for release on September 6, 2024, the film faced delays due to the lack of a clearance certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Adding to the hurdles, "Emergency" was embroiled in controversy after Sikh organisations, including the Shiromani Akali Dal, accused the film of misrepresenting the Sikh community and distorting historical facts.
Despite these obstacles, Kangana Ranaut, who also serves as the film's director and producer, expressed her excitement for the film's upcoming release on January 17, 2025. She stated, "I'm glad that our film 'Emergency' will finally hit the big screen on 17th January. This story isn't just about a controversial leader; it delves into themes that remain profoundly relevant today, making the journey both difficult and significant."
Highlighting the strategic release date, Ranaut added, "Releasing just a week before Republic Day, it's the perfect time to reflect on the resilience of our Constitution and experience the film with your loved ones."
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