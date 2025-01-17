'Emergency', starring and directed by Kangana Ranaut, has taken audiences by storm with its powerful portrayal of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Twitter is abuzz with reactions, praising Kangana's performance and direction.

The film delves deep into the complex persona of Indira Gandhi, highlighting her strengths, flaws, and the critical decisions that shaped Indian politics during one of its darkest phases.

“India is Indira and Indira is India.” It was a pleasure getting to know the true Indira Gandhi through the lens of Kangana Ranaut. She effortlessly fitted into the role with her facial expressions and nasal twang. The best thing about Emergency is that it highlighted the good, bad and ugly side of our first Indian Prime Minister with proper balance. The best thing about this film is that it shows the human side of Indira, often giving a peek to her personal life by showing her relation with her friends and family members.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher shared his heartfelt congratulations on Twitter, saying, "My dearest #Kangana! Congratulations and my best wishes for the release of #Emergency! It was a pleasure and also inspirational to be directed by you. You have made this film with amazing compassion and sincerity. You did both the roles, that of the director and the actor brilliantly. Your courage to make films with varied themes is really admirable. I know You have had your share of problems while and even after making this film. But always remember, "A BEND IN THE ROAD IS NOT THE END OF THE ROAD!" I wish and pray that the film does very very well at the box office. Love and prayers always! Jai Ho! @KanganaTeam #EmergencyReleasingToday".

My dearest #Kangana! Congratulations and my best wishes for the release of #Emergency! It was a pleasure and also inspirational to be directed by you. You have made this film with amazing compassion and sincerity. You did both the roles, that of the director and the actor… pic.twitter.com/053sLwZZSP — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) January 17, 2025

"#EmergencyReview - "Kangana is Indira, and Indira is Kangana" - That's something you feel after watching #KanganaRanaut excel hugely in her portrayal of India's ex-PM #IndiraGandhi ma'm in #Emergency. The portrayal is picture perfect and the drama is enthralling. She represents the lady on a human level while also narrating incidents that had a huge role to play during this crucial phase of India's history…".

#EmergencyReview - “Kangana is Indira, and Indira is Kangana” - That’s something you feel after watching #KanganaRanaut excel hugely in her portrayal of India’s ex-PM #IndiraGandhi ma’m in #Emergency.



The portrayal is picture perfect and the drama is enthralling. She represents… pic.twitter.com/TKav4Q8SBR — Joginder Tuteja (@Tutejajoginder) January 17, 2025

"Pure goosebumps throughout first half, this alone can eat careers of thousands wannabe...#KanganaRanaut is #Indira...#Emergency #Emergencymovie", another wrote.

https://x.com/kokila_ben_modi/status/1880140086790221939

"#Emergency is more than a film, t's an experience! Kangana Ranaut commands the screen as Indira Gandhi, with memorable performances by ensemble cast. Kangana's meticulous direction and GV Prakash's soul-stirring music make this a cinematic masterpiece. #EmergencyReview", another wrote.

#Emergency is more than a film, t’s an experience! Kangana Ranaut commands the screen as Indira Gandhi, with memorable performances by ensemble cast. Kangana’s meticulous direction and GV Prakash’s soul-stirring music make this a cinematic masterpiece. #EmergencyReview

⭐⭐⭐⭐ pic.twitter.com/DG05B3PUY7 — Ravi Gupta (@FilmiHindustani) January 17, 2025

"Kangana Ranaut has captured the essence of our history with such honesty. The performances are gripping, the visuals are stunning and the music hits every emotional beat. This film is truly a must-watch for anyone who values our history...4star... #Emergency #KanganaRanaut #IndiraGandhi #AnupamKher #ShreyasTalpade #MahimaChaudhary", another wrote.

Kangana Ranaut has captured the essence of our history with such honesty. The performances are gripping, the visuals are stunning and the music hits every emotional beat. This film is truly a must-watch for anyone who values our history. ⭐⭐⭐⭐4star #Emergency #KanganaRanaut… pic.twitter.com/8CwExYIxNm — Sathish Kumar M (@sathishmsk) January 17, 2025

"Just watched #Emergency. Terrific is the word. #KanganaRanaut is Brilliant as Indira Gandhi & as a director Kangana excels in giving a honest & real representation of one of the darkest times in India's history. Absolutely worth the watch! Four Stars...#EmergencyMovie", another wrote.

Just watched #Emergency. Terrific is the word. #KanganaRanaut is Brilliant as Indira Gandhi & as a director Kangana excels in giving a honest & real representation of one of the darkest times in India’s history. Absolutely worth the watch! Four Stars ⭐⭐⭐⭐#EmergencyMovie pic.twitter.com/hu36MF0zo4 — Sonup Sahadevan (@sonupii) January 17, 2025

The well-researched film that needs to be watched because it shows the different stages that lead to emergency, one of the darkest phases of Indian politics. Starting from Indira Gandhi’s childhood to her becoming a Prime Minister wasn’t an easy journey. But did Indira fail in the process and in the eyes of the people? Yes, a lot of times she did, but a lot of times she shined in giving justice to the people of India. Indira Gandhi made the Green Revolution a key government priority.

The film shows how she rises above personal disruptions in the family and with other politicians from her cabinet to become the Prime Minister of India. Many in the beginning felt that she was a dumb doll and underserving to be the PM of India.