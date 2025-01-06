Kangana Ranaut has launched the trailer for her much-anticipated political drama Emergency, offering audiences a gripping glimpse into the life of India’s first female Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi. Directed by Kangana herself, the film stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudhary, and the late Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles. Initially slated for release on September 6, 2024, the film faced delays due to clearance issues with the Central Board of Film Certification. It is now set to release on January 17, 2025.

The trailer opens with a powerful scene featuring Anupam Kher as Jayaprakash Narayan, penning a letter to Indira Gandhi from behind bars. His words set the tone for the political turmoil that gripped India during the Emergency. Kangana’s portrayal of Indira Gandhi stands out as she confidently asserts, “Main hi cabinet hun” (“I am the cabinet”), in response to a remark about needing cabinet approval to impose Emergency. Another bold statement, “Indira is India,” encapsulates the contentious aura of her leadership.

Shreyas Talpade plays a young Atal Bihari Vajpayee, while Milind Soman takes on the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Mahima Chaudhary appears as Pupul Jayakar, and the late Satish Kaushik leaves a lasting impression as Jagjivan Ram. Each actor’s portrayal adds depth to the historical narrative, making the trailer an impactful teaser of what’s to come.

Sharing the trailer on social media platform X, Kangana wrote, “1975, Emergency — A Defining chapter in Indian History. Indira: India’s most powerful woman. Her ambition transformed the nation, but her #EMERGENCY plunged it into chaos.” The post resonated widely, generating immense anticipation for the film.

In a statement about the film’s release, Kangana said, “After a long journey filled with challenges, I’m glad that our film Emergency will finally hit the big screen on January 17. This story isn’t just about a controversial leader; it delves into themes that remain profoundly relevant today, making the journey both difficult and significant. Releasing just a week before Republic Day, it’s the perfect time to reflect on the resilience of our Constitution and experience the film with your loved ones.”

The timing of the film’s release aligns poignantly with Republic Day celebrations, inviting viewers to revisit a defining chapter in India’s history. With its stellar cast, evocative dialogues, and a compelling narrative, Emergency promises to be a thought-provoking exploration of power, ambition, and democracy. All eyes are now on January 17, as Kangana’s ambitious project gears up to leave its mark on Indian cinema.