Actor and supermodel Milind Soman has taken on the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, the celebrated hero of the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war, in the upcoming film 'Emergency.' Directed by Kangana Ranaut, the film has generated significant buzz, especially after the release of its trailer, which showcases Soman's first look as the legendary military figure.

The internet has been abuzz with praise for Soman's portrayal, with many fans expressing their admiration in the comment sections. One user noted, "Damn... Milind Soman as the Sam Bahadur Sir is one of the great castings in any period drama," while another added, "I always thought no one can play Sir Sam Manekshaw better than Vicky Kaushal until I saw Milind Soman in 'Emergency'."

Further appreciation poured in as another fan commented, "Milind Soman as Sam Bahadur is an actual and authentic cast rather than Vicky Kaushal, to be very exact."

Reflecting on his role, Milind Soman shared his excitement about working with Kangana Ranaut, saying, “I am happy to be working with Kangana. I have loved a lot of her work, especially Queen and Tanu Weds Manu. I am looking forward to working under her direction. Playing Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw is a big honour and the greatest responsibility.”

'Emergency' promises to be a significant addition to Indian cinema, with Milind Soman's portrayal of Sam Manekshaw already creating a strong impact.