American rap artiste Eminem is making headlines once again with the announcement of his highly anticipated 12th studio album, "The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)," slated for release this summer.

After a four-year hiatus since his last album, "Music to Be Murdered By," the Detroit-born artist, born Marshall Bruce Mathers III, took to social media to drop the bombshell news. Eminem teased fans with a tantalising trailer, reminiscent of a true crime documentary, hinting at the demise of his infamous alter ego, Slim Shady.

Since his explosive debut with the "Slim Shady EP" in 1997, followed by the groundbreaking "The Slim Shady LP" in 1999, Slim Shady has been synonymous with controversy, pushing boundaries, and delivering raw, unapologetic lyrics that have left an indelible mark on the genre.

Now, as Eminem prepares to unveil his latest musical offering, anticipation is reaching a fever pitch among fans and critics alike. With the announcement of "The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)," the stage is set for a monumental chapter in the rapper's storied career.