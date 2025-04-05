Rap legend Eminem became a grandfather, as his daughter Hailie Jade and her husband Evan McClintock welcomed their first child.

Hailie announced the news on Instagram, sharing a photo of her newborn baby boy, named Elliot Marshall McClintock - a tribute to Eminem's real name, Marshall Mathers.

She captioned the post as, "Happy due date... 3 weeks earthside little e."

The news comes six months after Hailie shared the announcement of her pregnancy in her father's music video for his song 'Temporary', featuring Skylar Grey.

The emotional music video showed home videos of Hailie as a toddler and ended with Hailie presenting her father with a " #1 Grandpa" jersey and a sonogram of her baby.

Eminem was visibly shocked in the music video, and the moment made him emotional.

Hailie and her husband Evan, an enterprise growth executive, got married in May 2024, six years after they began dating.

Evan proposed to Hailie in February 2024, after getting her father's blessing during the holiday season.

Hailie is one of three daughters Eminem shares with his ex-wife, Kim Scott.

In the 'Temporary' music video, Hailie wrote a heartfelt note to her father, thanking him for being an amazing dad and expressing her love for him.