Emma Stone has won the Oscar for best actress for “Poor Things” at the 96th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. The film, a period fantasy comedy directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, features Stone as Bella Baxter, a character born from a child's brain implanted into an adult body. The movie's explicit content sparked controversy due to its abundant scenes of sex and nudity.

This victory marks Stone's second Best Actress win, her first being in 2017 for "La La Land." The competitive field included strong contenders like Lily Gladstone for "Killers of the Flower Moon," Sandra Hüller for "Anatomy of a Fall," and Carey Mulligan for "Maestro." Stone had previously earned nominations for Best Supporting Actress in 2015 for "Birdman" and in 2019 for "The Favourite."

Stone had already received recognition with awards like the BAFTA for Best Actress and the Golden Globe for Best Female Actor in a Musical or Comedy for her role in "Poor Things." With this second Oscar win, she joins the esteemed ranks of double Best Actress Oscar winners such as Meryl Streep, Jane Fonda, and Jodie Foster.

During her acceptance speech, Stone humorously mentioned a wardrobe malfunction, stating, "My dress is broken. I think it happened during 'I'm Just Ken.'" Overwhelmed by the honor, she expressed admiration for her main rival, Lily Gladstone, and expressed a desire to continue their journey in the film industry together.

Stone extended her gratitude to the entire team behind "Poor Things," including director Yorgos Lanthimos, acknowledging them for the "gift of a lifetime in the role of Bella." She concluded by thanking her parents, brother, husband, and her soon-to-be three-year-old daughter, who she described as turning their world technicolour, expressing her love "bigger than the whole sky."