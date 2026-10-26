Eric Bauza, the Emmy Award-winning voice actor known for voicing iconic Looney Tunes characters Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, has died at the age of 46. He died at his home on Sunday, with the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner citing hypertensive cardiovascular disease as the cause of death.

Bauza’s family announced his sudden death in a statement shared on his Instagram account on Sunday. The family said further details would be shared at a later time.

“Eric Bauza, Emmy Award-winning voice actor and the modern voice of iconic Looney Tunes characters Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, along with dozens of other beloved cartoon characters, has passed away,” the statement read.

Bauza built a distinguished career in animation, lending his voice to several generations of popular cartoon characters, including Tweety, Elmer Fudd, Foghorn Leghorn, Porky Pig and Road Runner. He also appeared in projects such as Space Jam: A New Legacy and the upcoming film Coyote vs. Acme.

With more than 400 acting credits, Bauza began his career in 2001 with the animated series The Ripping Friends. He subsequently worked on several popular animated television shows, including Avatar: The Last Airbender, Chowder, Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated, Ben 10: Omniverse and Rick and Morty.

Born on December 7, 1979, in Scarborough, Toronto, Bauza initially worked as a character designer at a Hollywood production studio before establishing himself as a prominent voice actor in the animation industry.

Bauza received five Daytime Emmy Award nominations for his work on Looney Tunes Cartoons, Muppet Babies and The Adventures of Puss in Boots, according to Variety. He also won three Children's and Family Emmy Awards for his contributions to Teen Titans Go!, Bugs Bunny Builders and Looney Tunes Cartoons.

At the time of his death, Bauza was associated with two projects that were yet to be released. He was set to voice Daffy Duck in Bye Bye Bunny: A Looney Tunes Musical and the Shogun King in The Dragon Masters.

Chris DeFaria, producer of Coyote vs. Acme, paid tribute to Bauza, recalling his talent, enthusiasm and commitment to the film. Speaking to Variety, DeFaria said the actor embodied the film's central message that an ordinary individual could make a difference.

Channing Dungey, chairman of Warner Bros. Television Group and US Networks, also remembered Bauza for the happiness he brought to audiences worldwide.

“Eric Bauza was a unique voice talent who brought joy and laughter to millions around the world. During his 15 years at Warner Bros. Animation, he was the voice of Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck among countless other characters,” Dungey said in a statement, as quoted by Variety.

Bauza's death marks the loss of a prominent voice in contemporary animation, with a career spanning television series, feature films and some of the most recognisable characters in the Looney Tunes universe.