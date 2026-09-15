Emmys 2026: From The Pitt to Widow’s Bay, check out the full winners list

‘The Pitt’ and ‘Widow’s Bay’ emerged as the biggest winners at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards, with the two series taking home the top drama and comedy prizes respectively at a ceremony held in Los Angeles on September 14.

‘The Pitt’ won Outstanding Drama Series for the second year in a row, while ‘Widow’s Bay’ claimed Outstanding Comedy Series. The ceremony at the Peacock Theater was hosted by Mariska Hargitay.

One of the night's biggest moments came from Matthew Rhys, who won two lead acting awards in the same evening. He took home Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for ‘Widow’s Bay’ and Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for Netflix’s ‘The Beast in Me’.

Rhys became the first actor to win in all three lead acting categories — comedy, drama and limited series/movie. He is also the first man to secure two lead acting Emmys in the same year. The wins were the second and third Emmys of his career.

‘The Pitt’, which led this year’s nominations with 25, also saw Noah Wyle win Lead Actor in a Drama Series. It marked Wyle’s third Emmy overall and his second win for ‘The Pitt’. He had previously won an Emmy as a producer on the medical drama.

‘Widow’s Bay’, which entered the ceremony with 19 nominations, secured six awards during the main ceremony. The series had already picked up eight prizes at the Creative Arts Emmys the previous weekend, taking its total haul this year to 14.

Jean Smart added another record to the night, winning her eighth career Emmy for ‘Hacks’. Her fifth consecutive Lead Actress in a Comedy Series win puts her level with Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Cloris Leachman for the most acting Emmys won by a performer.

“What a ride this has been,” Smart said while wrapping up her acceptance speech, according to Deadline.

Rhea Seehorn won Lead Actress in a Drama Series for ‘Pluribus’, giving her a first Emmy after two previous nominations for ‘Better Call Saul’.

‘DTF St. Louis’ won Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series after collecting six awards at the Creative Arts Emmys. David Harbour and Linda Cardellini were among its winners, while the series also took home directing and writing honours.

Tom Pelphrey won Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for ‘Task’, while Allison Janney took Supporting Actress for ‘The Diplomat’. Ernest Harden Jr won Guest Actor for ‘The Pitt’, and Shailene Woodley won Guest Actress for ‘Paradise’.

Saul Metzstein won Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series for ‘Slow Horses’, while Vince Gilligan won Writing for a Drama Series for ‘Pluribus’ for the episode “We Is Us”.

‘Widow’s Bay’ also dominated the comedy categories, with Stephen Root and Kate O’Flynn winning the supporting acting prizes. Rob Reiner and Betty Gilpin took the guest acting awards, while Hiro Murai won directing and Katie Dippold won writing.

‘The Traitors’ won Outstanding Reality Competition Programme, while ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ was named Outstanding Variety Scripted Series.

Actor Michael J. Fox received the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award.

Major winners

Drama

Outstanding Drama Series: ‘The Pitt’

Lead Actor: Noah Wyle, ‘The Pitt’

Lead Actress: Rhea Seehorn, ‘Pluribus’

Supporting Actor: Tom Pelphrey, ‘Task’

Supporting Actress: Allison Janney, ‘The Diplomat’

Guest Actor: Ernest Harden Jr, ‘The Pitt’

Guest Actress: Shailene Woodley, ‘Paradise’

Directing: Saul Metzstein, ‘Slow Horses’

Writing: Vince Gilligan, ‘Pluribus’, “We Is Us”

Comedy

Outstanding Comedy Series: ‘Widow’s Bay’

Lead Actor: Matthew Rhys, ‘Widow’s Bay’

Lead Actress: Jean Smart, ‘Hacks’

Supporting Actor: Stephen Root, ‘Widow’s Bay’

Supporting Actress: Kate O’Flynn, ‘Widow’s Bay’

Guest Actor: Rob Reiner, ‘Widow’s Bay’

Guest Actress: Betty Gilpin, ‘Widow’s Bay’

Directing: Hiro Murai, ‘Widow’s Bay’

Writing: Katie Dippold, ‘Widow’s Bay’

Limited series, anthology and movie

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series: ‘DTF St. Louis’

Lead Actor: Matthew Rhys, ‘The Beast in Me’

Lead Actress: Sally Field, ‘Remarkably Bright Creatures’

Variety and reality

Outstanding Reality Competition Programme: ‘The Traitors’

Outstanding Variety Scripted Series: ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’

Bob Hope Humanitarian Award: Michael J. Fox