Emraan Hashmi fans were treated to a surprise after the actor officially announced 'Awarapan 2' as the ultimate birthday surprise for the actor's dedicated fanbase.

Bollywood fans will get a blast from the past as the actor along with filmmaker Vishesh Bhatt officially announced that a sequel to the cult classic Awarapan is in the works.

"Bas mujhe kuch aur der zinda rakh...#Awarapan2 in cinemas, 3rd April 2026," Emraan Hashmi captioned the post.

Titled 'Awarapan 2,' the film is set to hit theatres on April 3, 2026.

The original 'Awarapan,' released in 2007, was a commercial success, with its songs, characters, and emotional depth leaving an impact on audiences.

The film's legacy has endured, with fans demanding a sequel.

The film will be directed by Nitin Kakkar, written by Bilal Siddiqui, and produced by Vishesh Bhatt.

'Awarapan 2' promises to be an intense action drama, picking up where Shivam Pandit's story left off. The film starred Emraan in the lead role of Shivam Pandit.

The partnership between Emraan Hashmi and Vishesh Films has yielded numerous blockbuster films.

Their collaborations, from 'Jannat' and 'Murder' to 'Raaz' and 'Gangster,' have been iconic.

Currently in pre-production, 'Awarapan 2' is gearing up to go on floors soon.