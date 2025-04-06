ACP Pradyuman, the heart of the popular TV show CID, is all set to die in the upcoming episodes after getting involved in a bomb blast mishap. Played by veteran actor Shivaji Satam, the role defined leadership in such investigative organisations.

Sony Entertainment Television on their official social media handles shared the heartbreaking news, terming the post: "End of an era: ACP Pradyuman (1998-2025)."

The post read "In the loving memory of ACP Pradyuman... A loss that will never be forgotten."

A credible source told India Today Digital that in the upcoming episodes, Barbosa (Tigmanshu Dhulia) will plant a bomb to take down the CID team claiming ACP's life. It must be mentioned that Dhulia recently came back to the show after more than six years to play the ruthless and infamous Barbosa, the leader of Eye Gang.

"The team recently shot the episode, which will go on air in a few days. As of now, not many details have been shared as the makers want this to be a big shocker for fans," the source added.

Earlier in the show many characters have died but have returned to life after some time. While the sources mention that there are no such plans to get ACP back, a decision could be made according to the feedback they receive after this twist.

CID was re-launched earlier this year on Sony TV. The show is also streaming on Netflix, and has also been recreated in an animated version, CID Squad – Naye Yug Ka Naya CID.