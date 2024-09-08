Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift, once known for their close friendship, seem to have drifted apart in recent months. According to sources close to Gomez, the singer and actress has been avoiding Swift’s social circle, preferring not to hang out with some of Swift’s newer friends. This includes celebrities like Blake Lively, Lana Del Rey, Ice Spice, and Brittany Mahomes, with whom Swift has been frequently spotted on night outs. Notably absent from these outings is Gomez, who was last photographed with Swift back in January.

A source revealed to Daily Express US that Gomez has been feeling like an “outsider” and has “matured out of Taylor’s circle of friends.” The insider explained, “She has no desire to be out with Blake, or Ice Spice, or Brittany or really any of those girls.” This shift has become more evident as Swift continues her Eras Tour, often seen hanging out with her girl pals, but Gomez is nowhere in sight.

Back in February, Gomez hinted at her feelings of missing out when she responded with a sad teary face emoji on Instagram to a picture of Swift with Lana Del Rey and Ice Spice. In August, Gomez was also notably absent from Swift’s annual Rhode Island party, which further fueled speculation about a growing distance between the two stars. “In a lot of ways, she feels like an outsider now. She is not a cheerleader and never wanted to be,” the source added.

Reports have also suggested tension between Gomez and one of Swift’s closest friends, Blake Lively. Allegedly, the two don’t “mix” well, with sources noting that Lively and Gomez have never been seen together at any of Swift’s events, including her famous Fourth of July celebrations.

Their friendship might also be impacted by their personal lives. Swift is currently dating Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Travis Kelce, while Gomez is in a relationship with musician Benny Blanco. “They are each focused on their careers and their relationships. Ultimately, they are both happy for each other that they are both in love at the same time,” the insider revealed to DailyMail.com. However, the source also pointed out that a double date is unlikely, as their partners would “literally have nothing at all to talk about.”

Despite the distance, it appears that their friendship isn’t over. Another source emphasized that the main reason they haven’t been spending much time together is their busy schedules. Swift is juggling her record-breaking Eras Tour and her relationship, while Gomez is occupied with her acting career, particularly her work on Only Murders in the Building, and her relationship with Blanco. “Life, in a good way, is the reason Taylor and Selena don't hang out often anymore. There just aren’t enough hours in the day for them to get in a hang,” the source explained.

However, the insider reassured fans that this doesn’t mean the end of their bond. “It is one of those friendships where, if they were in the same room, no matter how much time has passed, they would pick up right off where they left off. They will likely see each other in the future at awards shows or if they happen to be in the same city and maybe catch a dinner,” the source concluded.