In a world where professional commitments often overshadow personal passions, Mouchumi Kalita stands out as a remarkable exception. By day, she is an Executive Engineer in the Public Works Department (PWD), Guwahati, shaping the state's infrastructure with precision and responsibility. By night—and in every quiet moment she finds—Kalita reconnects with her first love: music.

“I was a bright student since childhood,” Kalita shared in an exclusive conversation with India Today NE. “I had a keen interest in music as well. There was a radio programme called Gitimalika. I memorised every song from it”.

Her desire to pursue music formally began in her school days. “I asked my father to enroll me in a music school when I was in Class 5,” she recalled. “But he was against the idea. As a junior engineer himself, he feared it would affect my studies. We were a financially challenged family, and I was the youngest of six siblings”.

Though music took a backseat, Kalita channeled her energy into academics and sports. A talented athlete and chess player, she consistently brought home medals during school competitions. In engineering college, she was awarded both “Best Girl of the Year” and “Best Athlete”.

But even amid technical studies and hostel life, music found its way back. “I sang to relax myself. My hostel roommates always appreciated my voice and encouraged me to pursue it seriously”, she said.

Life, however, had other plans. After graduation, Kalita faced a prolonged period of joblessness. She eventually got married and became a mother of two, leaving little room for artistic pursuits. “I literally left music during those years,” she admitted. “But when my children left for higher studies and COVID hit, I found myself returning to music”.

The pandemic offered a rare stillness that rekindled her passion. Practicing through online apps, Kalita soon heard about a music competition organized by Creative Motion Pictures. Armed with just her mobile phone, she recorded a song and submitted it. To her surprise, she reached the finals. “That was a big moment for me”, she smiled.

Her breakthrough came in 2020 when she approached noted Assamese composer JP Das. “I told him I had no professional training. He said he liked my voice and offered me a song that featured actress Meghranjani. That became my first YouTube song”.

Despite the demands of her high-pressure job, Kalita says she finds harmony between her engineering and musical pursuits. “I don’t find any difficulty balancing both. I sing only after work hours. I run 5-6 kilometers in the morning and practice music after dinner when everyone is asleep".

Her story is a testament to the idea that time can be created when passion is strong. “If you truly want to do something, you will find time", she says simply.

In her quiet determination, Mouchumi Kalita represents a rare blend of discipline and dream. Whether she's overseeing roads and bridges or fine-tuning a melody late at night, she reminds us all that life doesn’t have to be an either-or choice—it can be beautifully both.

Watch her interview here: