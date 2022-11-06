Throwing light on our beloved Holmes universe, Herry Bradbeer’s sequel to the 2020 Netflix hit Enola Holmes is a political thriller treat for moviegoers. The movie is a riveting watch that is equal parts deduction and action, and it does not scrimp on the mystery that befits the Holmes name.

A detective in her own right and worthy of the Holmes name, Millie Bobby Brown (Enola) is back in action in Enola Holmes 2, which begins with a thrilling chase scene through the dirty alleyways of Victorian London. After solving her first case Enola started her detective agency. She was also going to join the pantheon of great Victorian detectives and wanted to be an equal to her brother Sherlock Holmes.

But owing to her young age, she faced many difficulties. While she did not have a single case, her brother Sherlock Holmes has been drowning in them. But Sarah's disappearance drives the film's main narrative, the movie also delves into Enola's inhibitions and motives. Sarah's sister Bessie Chapman, played by Serranna Su-Ling Bliss, hired her.

While the film keeps the mystery interesting enough for the viewer to follow, it also clearly lays out Enola as she grows from a teenager who ran away from her finishing high school to a fierce leading woman who equals her brother in humor.

Enola becomes enmeshed in the investigation and is wrongfully arrested for murder. She is imprisoned until her mother, Eudoria Holmes (the normally dependable Helena Bonham Carter), blows out the jail walls and frees her.

Enola means 'Alone' spelled backward for the uninitiated. When it comes to solving the issue of the missing matchgirl, Enola is far from alone. Her brother also assists her because she is still wet behind the ears. In reality, their cases become interwoven, and breaking them becomes a collaborative effort. Lord Viscount Tewkesbury, played by Louis Partridge, is also present whenever Enola is in trouble.

The moments between Enola and Sherlock, as well as Enola and Tewkesbury, are funny and a bright point in this otherwise dull mystery picture. Millie Bobby Brown and Louis Partridge both play their ages well and offer solid performances. Henry Cavill isn't given much to do in this film.

Enola Holmes 2 is currently streaming on Netflix.