Enrique Iglesias adds second Mumbai concert after tickets vanish in hours

Mumbai’s gearing up for double the excitement this October — pop superstar Enrique Iglesias is officially performing two nights back-to-back at the MMRDA Grounds in BKC. What started as a one-night-only show on October 30 turned into a double feature after the first concert sold out in just a few hours.

Seeing the frenzy, event organisers EVA Live quickly added another show on October 29. Tickets for both nights are exclusively available on the District App, so fans who missed out the first time now have a second shot.

“I’ve missed performing in India. The energy from fans there is unlike anywhere else,” said Iglesias, reflecting on his last tour stop in the country 13 years ago. “Since 2004, it’s been nothing but love from India.”

The upcoming concerts mark Enrique’s return to Indian stages since his 2012 "Euphoria World Tour" that hit Pune, Gurugram, and Bengaluru. His setlist this time promises a mix of fan favourites like Hero, Bailamos, Baby I Like It, and Beautiful, along with newer hits spanning his 30-year career.

Iglesias remains one of the best-selling Latin artists of all time, with over 180 million albums sold and 40 billion streams. He also holds a staggering 154 No. 1 hits across Billboard charts, including 27 chart-toppers on the Hot Latin Songs list — more than any artist in history.

If you missed him the last time around or want to relive the magic, October in Mumbai is your chance. But fair warning: tickets are moving fast.