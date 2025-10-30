Enrique Iglesias rocks Mumbai with a high-voltage comeback after 13 years

Grammy-winning superstar Enrique Iglesias made a thunderous return to India, setting the MMRDA Grounds in Mumbai on fire with his electrifying performance on October 29. The Spanish pop icon, back in the country after 13 years, kicked off the first night of his two-day concert series with a warm “Namaste,” instantly winning over a crowd of more than 25,000 fans.

Dressed in his signature all-black outfit and cap, Iglesias delivered a powerhouse 90-minute set packed with 19 of his biggest hits, including Bailamos, Hero, Duele el Corazon, Bailando, and Tonight (I’m Lovin’ You). The night hit its peak when hundreds of white balloons emblazoned with “EI” floated into the sky during the grand finale performance of I Like It, lighting up the arena amid dazzling fireworks.

The energy wasn’t just on stage — the audience sang along, waved phone lights, and cheered throughout. Bollywood stars such as Malaika Arora, Vidya Balan, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Rubina Dilaik, Disha Parmar, and Anu Malik were among the many spotted dancing and capturing the magic. Rakul even shared clips on her Instagram story, showing her and Jackky grooving to Iglesias’ beats.

Fans had travelled from cities like Delhi, Bengaluru, Pune, Goa, Kolkata, and Chandigarh to catch the global pop sensation live. Supporting performances by Jonita Gandhi and EDM duo Progressive Brothers amped up the excitement before Iglesias took over.

The concert, promoted and produced by EVA Live, marked Iglesias’ debut Mumbai performance and proved worth the 13-year wait. With another show lined up for October 30, an even bigger turnout — nearly 30,000 strong — is expected to witness the pop legend in action once again.