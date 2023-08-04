A sold-out crowd of more than 100,000 people witnessed Taylor Swift's Eras Tour debut in Los Angeles on Thursday night at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. Numerous celebs attended the stage-shaking performance and expressed their admiration for the singer on social media.

Vanessa Bryant was one of the celebrities in attendance, and she donned a denim jacket with a picture of her late husband Kobe Bryant shocking Swift on stage in 2015.

The energetic six-year-old Bianka Bryant receives Taylor's hat during her performance of the popular song "22" thanks to the 33-year-old songstress's wonderful habit of choosing a lucky person to adorn the stage's edge.

Brie Larson posted a video of herself yelling "Taylor!" while wearing a 1989 shirt, Mindy Kaling fashioned friendship bracelets with her pals, Sofia Carson held a "Red" sign, and Sarah Paulson wore a 1989 shirt.

Kaling was also spotted in the star-studded crowd. Kaling is renowned for her comic genius on series like "The Mindy Project" and her work as a writer and producer.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Justin Mikita, Madelyn Cline, Taylor Lautner's wife Taylor Dome, and several more celebs were also sighted at the performance.