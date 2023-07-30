Mark Zuckerberg took his family to see Taylor Swift perform in Santa Clara, California, as part of her Eras Tour.

The billionaire took to Instagram and shared pictures of his daughters enjoying at the event.

"Life of a girl dad," Zuckerberg captioned the series of three photos.

In the first image, Zuckerberg and his wife Dr. Priscilla Chan can be seen grinning together. The couple's two kids can be seen in the second photo standing close to Chan as they watch the event from the balcony.

The three girls are all facing the audience in the third photo. Additionally, the image depicts Zuckerberg's arm covered with friendship bands.

Notably, the pair originally connected during a celebration held in 2003 at Zuckerberg's fraternity at Harvard University. In September 2010 they moved in together, and in May 2012 they were wed.

Chan and Zuckerberg celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary last year. "10 years of marriage and half our life spent together. We look forward to many more experiences," wrote Zuckerberg at the time.