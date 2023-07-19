Taylor Swift has reached new heights of triumph with the re-release of her 2010 album Speak Now and her sold-out Eras Tour. Nobody can dispute the singer's influence on culture or fan base, and her global tour is evidence of this. The 33-year-old pop diva will now serve as Santa Clara's new mayor as Swiftie Clara takes its place as the city's moniker.

In preparation for Swift's two-night performance at Levi's Stadium on July 28 and 29, 2023, Santa Clara's mayor Lisa Gillmor and the city council renamed the city Swiftie Clara on July 18. Swift will make her third trip to the city with the Era tour after her world tours for 1989 in 2015 and Reputation in 2018. To "celebrate the cultural impact of this exceptional artist" and to draw attention to the city, a temporary alteration has been made.

WELCOME TO SWIFTIE CLARA! It’s been a long time coming, and we are enchanted ✨ to announce the City Council has proclaimed @taylorswift13 as SC’s Honorary Mayor for July 28 & 29 💕

@DiscoverSantaClara @LevisStadium @taylornation13 #santaclERAS #SwiftieClara #TayArea pic.twitter.com/9kRfkURBos — City of Santa Clara (@SantaClaraCity) July 19, 2023

It is described in the official proclamation as an effort to "celebrate the positive local impact to the Santa Clara community, as well as the impact regionally, of Taylor Swift's music, tours, and extraordinary fanbase." Christine Lawson, the CEO of Discover Santa Clara, said, "The Eras Tour has captivated fans nationwide, transcending genres and making an indelible mark".

She added, "Santa Clara proudly becomes Swiftie Clara with Taylor as Honorary Mayor, embracing innovative and influential cultural icons that reflect our city's vibrant spirit and forging connections that make us an unforgettable destination." Previously, Jacob Frey, the mayor of Minneapolis, announced that the city would change its name to Swiftieapolis for a temporary time period. Several other officials announced similar changes recently.