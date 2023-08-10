Taylor Swift's wildly popular Eras Tour may be a smash everywhere, but its Los Angeles stop has drawn a lengthy list of famous people, including singers, actresses, and socialites. Selena Gomez's performance at the SoFi Stadium event was one of the most talked-about ones. She and Swift have been friends for almost 10 years, and she was there with her sister Gracie to see the concert. Here is how they felt about the Los Angeles performance.

Gomez appeared to be having a great time during Swift's LA concert on August 8. When the pop diva was sighted at the event, the Internet went crazy, and ever then, pictures and videos of her have been all over social media. Gomez herself shared one of the nicest videos of the two siblings. She was shown in the video cuddling Gracie and singing along to the song Lover. This was their second time performing at Taylor Swift's legendary Eras Tour.

Gomez appeared to be having a great time during Swift's LA concert on August 8. When the pop diva was sighted at the event, the Internet went crazy, and ever then, pictures and videos of her have been all over social media. Gomez herself shared one of the nicest videos of the two siblings. She was shown in the video cuddling Gracie and singing along to the song Lover. This was their second time performing at Taylor Swift's legendary Eras Tour.

Selena Gomez & her friends at The Era’s Tour! pic.twitter.com/OZw7eVfArj — Selena Gomez Source (@GomezSource) August 9, 2023