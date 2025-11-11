Esha Deol denies death rumours about father Dharmendra, confirms he is stable and recovering

Actor Esha Deol, daughter of veteran Bollywood legend Dharmendra, has firmly denied circulating rumours about her father’s death, clarifying that he is alive, stable, and recovering under medical supervision. The actress urged the public and media to refrain from spreading misinformation and to respect the family’s privacy during this sensitive time.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday morning, Esha wrote,

“The media seems to be on an overdrive spreading false news. My father is stable and recovering. We ask for everyone’s privacy. Thank you for the prayers for papa’s speedy recovery.”

Her post came as a direct response to a wave of false reports that flooded social media platforms and a few news outlets late Monday night, falsely claiming that the “Sholay” actor had passed away after being put on a ventilator.

The misleading news sparked widespread panic and grief among fans and Bollywood celebrities until Dharmendra’s family issued an official clarification. Supporters quickly rallied in the comment section of Esha’s post, sending heartfelt messages and prayers for the veteran star’s recovery.

According to family sources, Dharmendra, 89, has been receiving treatment for age-related health complications at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai, over the past few days. His son, actor Sunny Deol, and wife Hema Malini have also assured fans that the actor’s condition remains stable and that he is responding well to treatment.

News of the false death reports triggered a flurry of concern within the film fraternity. Several prominent figures, including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, and Govinda, were spotted visiting the hospital to check on the veteran actor’s condition.

Dharmendra, affectionately known as the “He-Man of Bollywood,” continues to hold a special place in Indian cinema with a career spanning over six decades. His family has requested that well-wishers avoid believing unverified reports and continue praying for his swift recovery.