The Assamese music industry welcomed a fresh romantic melody with the release of "Eti Eti Kotha", a soulful new song launched on Friday at Auditek Studio, Guwahati. The music video was unveiled by renowned artiste Shanta Uzir, adding to the excitement surrounding the release. The song features the exquisite voice of Surabhi Sonmoni Hazarika, a gifted singer from Gohpur in Assam, who has also composed and tuned the track. It beautifully captures the depth of a woman's love, expressing both the joy and sorrow that come with it.

The launch event saw the presence of eminent musician Manash Hazarika, singer Saju, musician Deep Rajbangshi, and celebrated music director Palash Surya Gogoi, all of whom appreciated the song's lyrical and musical brilliance.

Popular music director Palash Surya Gogoi has skillfully enriched the composition with melodious music, enhancing its emotional essence. The song's lyrics flow effortlessly, providing a perfect canvas for Surabhi Sonmoni Hazarika's evocative vocals.

The music video has been directed and edited by Apuraj Gogoi, while Amlan Jyoti Rajkhowa handled the cinematography. The mixing and mastering of the song were done by Manash Hazarika (Studio Lahar) and Pinku Das (@Red AV Studio).

Adding to the video's charm, the cast includes Dipankar Mahanta, Junu Nath, Anuska Kashyap, Amaira Dityaa, and Surabhi Sonmoni Hazarika.

Presented by SS Production, "Eti Eti Kotha" is now available on YouTube, offering music lovers an enchanting new tune to cherish.



