After years of speculation, the much-anticipated Euphoria season 3 is set to premiere in 2026, according to Warner Bros. Discovery's JB Perrette. The news comes after delays caused by the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, but fans finally have a timeline. Meanwhile, HBO has announced that The White Lotus will return for its third season in February 2025.

Euphoria last aired in 2022, leaving fans on edge with major cliffhangers. Zendaya’s portrayal of Rue, a teenager navigating addiction, has made the show a cultural touchstone since its 2019 debut. Season 2 ended with Rue’s uncertain sobriety, Ashtray’s shocking death, and Fezco’s ambiguous fate—now made more poignant by the real-life death of Angus Cloud in 2023. Cloud’s passing at 25 was a tragic loss for fans and castmates alike. Additionally, Storm Reid and Barbie Ferreira have confirmed their departures, raising questions about the storyline's direction.

Despite the changes, key cast members like Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, and Hunter Schafer are expected to reprise their roles. Shooting begins in January, giving fans hope for answers to the show’s lingering mysteries.

While Euphoria fans wait, HBO’s Emmy-winning The White Lotus promises a fresh storyline in Thailand. Known for its biting satire, the anthology series will introduce new characters alongside returning face Natasha Rothwell as Belinda, the spa staffer from season one. The new cast includes Patrick Schwarzenegger, who described working on the project as “a dream come true.”

Previous seasons of The White Lotus have been critical successes, with Hawaii-based season one and Sicily-set season two sweeping multiple Emmy awards. The latest installment promises another dive into the lives of wealthy guests and the chaos that ensues.

Whether it’s Rue’s next chapter or another scandalous vacation at a White Lotus resort, 2025 and 2026 are shaping up to be exciting years for drama fans.