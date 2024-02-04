Jacob Elordi, the acclaimed star of HBO series Euphoria, is reportedly under police investigation for an alleged assault on KIIS FM employee Joshua Fox.

According to the Sunday Telegraph, Elordi, known for his role in Saltburn, was in Australia for the upcoming Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards scheduled for February 10. The incident reportedly took place at the Clovelly Hotel where Elordi encountered Fox.

The situation escalated following Fox's line of questioning towards Elordi. The New South Wales Police confirmed that an investigation was underway regarding an alleged assault outside a hotel in Sydney's Eastern Suburbs. The police were alerted around 3:30 pm on February 3 about a reported assault involving a 26-year-old man and a 32-year-old man.

Fox reportedly sustained no injuries. Elordi, a Brisbane native, has been nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the AACTA Awards for his role in Saltburn. It remains uncertain if he will attend the ceremony. Elordi recently hosted Saturday Night Live with Renee Rapp on January 20 and appeared as Elvis Presley in the 2023 biopic Priscilla, directed and written by Sofia Coppola.