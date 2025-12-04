Euphoria’s April 2026 final season teases weddings, chaos and fresh cast

Euphoria fans finally have a date to circle: the third and final season of HBO’s smash-hit teen drama is slated for an April 2026 debut, according to a fresh update shared on HBO Max’s Instagram. The post featured a new shot of Zendaya as Rue — black Converse, slight smile, perched in the back of a pickup truck — paired with the caption, “Let’s ride.”

The long-awaited season arrives nearly four years after season two, and the core cast is sticking together. Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie and Maude Apatow are all set to return as the story jumps forward several years to follow the characters navigating early adulthood.

New additions are also shaking things up. Rosalia — stepping into her first major acting role — joins the lineup, along with former NFL star Marshawn Lynch and actor Kadeem Hardison. Rosalia previously shared on X that joining the show felt surreal, calling Euphoria her favourite series and saying she was “grateful” to work with a cast she’s long admired.

Behind the scenes, creator Sam Levinson is promising the most dramatic ride yet. He teased major plot turns in a Variety interview, hinting at a Cassie-Nate wedding he described as “an unforgettable night.” He also revealed where the rest of the crew will land in the time jump: Jules in art school, Maddy at a Hollywood talent agency and Lexi assisting a showrunner portrayed by Sharon Stone.

Sydney Sweeney says fans should brace themselves, too. She joked that viewers should “hold on to those dildos,” warning that Cassie’s emotional chaos isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

With a time leap, high-profile newcomers and what Levinson is calling the show’s “best season yet,” the countdown to Euphoria’s final chapter is officially on — and expectations are sky-high.