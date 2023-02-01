Reacting to the Shahrukh Khan starrer Pathaan's success, actors Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan called the film 'possibly the biggest hit in Indian cinema'.

When asked about asked about Pathaan breaking Brahmastra's box office record during the Zee Cine Awards 2023 press conference on Tuesday evening, she said, ''"Every film should break every film's record. I am very happy with that''.

On the other hand, Dhawan too responded to the boycott movement that Pathaan faced before its release.

While many have cited Pathaan, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Brahmastra's popularity as an antidote to negativity, Alia claims that they lack "aggression" as artists. In response to hostility and haters, Alia stated, “I don't believe we have that much aggression in ourselves. We are really thankful to be able to work and live our goal on a daily basis. And we feel that we are part of the audience, and that the audience has the right to say whatever they want about us. We should try our best to amuse them as long as we can”.

She further stated of Pathaan, "We feel very very happy as an industry that a film like Pathaan is not just a blockbuster but possibly the biggest blockbuster of Indian cinema. I think everybody should definitely clap for that once. We feel grateful for moments like this and pray that yahi hota rahe (this should continue happening)."\

When a reporter mentioned that Pathaan had broken Brahmastra's record, Alia responded, "Every film should break its own record. That makes me very happy." Ayan Mukerji directed Alia's most recent film, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy also feature in the film. The film received favourable reviews from critics and grossed over 425 crores at the box office globally.