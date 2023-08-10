Standing true to its name, the first song from R Balki's upcoming film Ghoomer was released on August 8. The title track has been sung by Assam's Dipakshi Kalita and Altamash Faridi and the music has been composed by Amit Trivedi with the lyrics of Kausar Munir.

Talking about the song, Dipakshi Kalita shared, "It is a song about overcoming setbacks in your life. That's what the whole movie is about, no matter what life throws at you, you have to dust yourself up get up and fight again. This was actually the very first song I recorded for Amit Trivedi sir. The day I got the call I was really sick and I was not sure I could stay on my feet for 5 minutes let alone complete the recording session, but it's Amit Trivedi sir and I did not want to lose such an opportunity so I called my Dr took the medicine she recommended and went to the studio. I thought what's the worst that could happen? Maybe it was some kind of cosmic connection I recorded this song that day".

This is the second time when Amit Trivedi and Dipakshi Kalita had a musical collaboration. Dipakshi has sung the 'Maa Ke Dil Se' song of Rani Mukherjee starrer 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway' which was composed by Amit Trivedi.

The track begins with Abhishek Bachchan's character standing in a cricket stadium in the middle of the night as the crowd chants "Ghoomer" in unison. The video then showcases visuals of his mentee Saiyami Kher giving it her everything as she practices hard. Abhishek Bachchan is just seen spinning in joy in the middle of the stadium in the entire course of the video.