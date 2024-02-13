"She (Rajani) has been the anchor of my life. If you have seen our part of the story you would realize the role of how beautifully she has been able to bring me back to life", says Nicholas J Kharnami from Shillong is looking forward to spending eternity together with his love.

Rajani Karki Chhetri and Nicholas J Kharnami from Shillong are featured in Amazon Prime Video's Valentine's Day anthology, Love Storiyaan, produced by Dharmatic Entertainment. The anthology, inspired by the India Love Project, showcases love transcending boundaries of religion, caste, ethnicity, and gender.

The beautiful yet romantic couple from the Northeastern state of Meghalaya has engaged in a conversation with IndiaTodayNE and shared a glimpse of their happy life.

How did you end up telling your story in this hugely popular series with such an amazing cast?

In fact, we just loved each other, and we always felt that we were soulmates also. The kind of life and the kind of love we were living, it always felt like we had carved out for Bollywood, but we didn't have anything of this in our mind. It was just one of our 10th wedding anniversary, and it was COVID-19, and there was nothing much that we could do to experience our 10th wedding anniversary. So I'd just written a little note to say, Nicholas, that how amazing he is as a person and what a beautiful journey we have together. So I had put this on the India Love project, and after two years, we got a call asking somebody from Mumbai to want to make a film on us. And at that point in time, we thought, somebody was trying to play a prank on us. So the rest of the thing is history. And that's how we came on board. We had absolutely no clue that this is coming our way, but thoroughly thrilled with the experience. And to be honest, somewhere deep down, both Nick and I always felt that we had this amazing story that we got to tell the world. So I think somewhere we manifested it, but we did not know it would happen in this scale.

Tell us more about your beautiful yet romantic story.

So both of us, are from Shillong. We were born and brought up in Shillong. It's no wonder it's the most beautiful place. And as beautiful as we both are, our souls are. And, yeah, there's a lot of cross-culture that happens in Shillong. And it's a small town. Everybody knows everybody. What makes it interesting is we may be in a small town, but we could relate to Bollywood. We could relate to all the love that was coming our way. So it's well balanced, I think, between the small town and the big town and Mumbai and the Bollywood and the love and all of that.

What was it like to collaborate with Karan Johar?

Honestly, very honestly, I feel there wouldn't have been any other person who could tell love stories. So authentically interspersing it with everything that's happening around us, everything, whether it is the gender dynamics, whether it is the woman's perspective, whatever you call it. Nobody else could have done it the way Karan and his set of directors have done it. So I feel it's wonderful to be with him. And the detailing Karan has for love and roping in the real-life people into it is a feast, a feast that nobody should miss out on. It's equally thrilling. It's equally every time we have seen Karan Johar's movie, we have felt that. But this one is going to be even more intense. We as a couple, have seen the other five stories, and trust me, we were numbed and we just didn't have words. So that's the magic Karan brings to love and love stories.