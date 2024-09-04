EXO's Suho will headline the K-Wave Festival 2024 in India this October. The event, organised by Skillbox, will take place in Mumbai on October 18 and Bengaluru on October 20.

Suho's appearance marks a milestone for Indian K-pop fans. He will be the first SM Entertainment artiste to perform in the country, potentially paving the way for future acts from the label.

The festival will also feature former Sistar member Hyolyn. Beyond music, attendees can explore Korean culture through food, beauty products, and merchandise.

K-Wave Festival 2024 reflects the growing popularity of Korean pop culture in India. It aims to provide a comprehensive experience for both dedicated fans and those new to K-pop.

The event organisers hope Suho's performance will kick off a new era of K-pop concerts in India, bringing more high-profile Korean artists to the country in the future.